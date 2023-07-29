Liverpool are set to make their third midfield signing of the summer in the shape of Romeo Lavia.

An agreement to bring Lavia to Anfield is said to be close, and, interestingly, that may not be the final bit of movement we see on the midfield front for the Reds.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey was discussing the possibility of more midfield signings after Lavia arrives, and he stated that the Merseyside club do still hold an interest in Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, speculating that a loan deal could be done to bring the Dutchman to Anfield this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch could come in

Bailey shared what he knows about the £17m man.

“I do wonder if we do still see, there is still an interest in Gravenberch at Bayern. Maybe, he’s available on loan, is Lavia experienced enough to start at Liverpool? It wouldn’t surprise me to see another two and that would be four new midfielders,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Need depth

Gravenberch wouldn’t be a bad addition to this Liverpool side, and, in all honesty, they could do with the depth.

Once Fabinho’s exit is confirmed, Liverpool will have lost five senior midfielders in the same summer, six if you count Arthur Melo, and it doesn’t take a mathematician to tell you that three additions and six exits creates something of an imbalance.

Despite focusing on their midfield all summer long, it looks as though their incoming business on that front isn’t finished just yet.

Lavia should be the next one through the door, but keep an eye out for any rumours surrounding extra midfield cover – especially regarding Ryan Gravenberch.