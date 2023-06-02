‘I do not get the impression’: Phil Hay shares what he’s now hearing about the 49ers at Leeds











Phil Hay has had no indication that the 49ers will be looking for a way out of Leeds if they can’t complete a full takeover of the club this summer.

That’s what he’s said on his podcast.

As many will know, the 49ers had an agreement in place to buy Leeds outright from Andrea Radrizzani this summer, but relegation has complicated things somewhat.

Indeed, it’s now unclear whether or not Radrizzani will sell his 56% share of Leeds to the 49ers – who hold 44% of the club.

However, despite the fact a full takeover may no longer be on the cards, the 49ers aren’t looking to sell their share of the club, or at least that’s what Hay has been led to believe.

49ers are staying

Hay shared what he’s been hearing about the 49ers.

“There needs to be a decision on who is going to run this next season, whether they stick at this 56-44 split, because I do not get the impression that the 49ers want to exit. Whatever happens, I don’t think they’re sitting around and saying ‘if we can’t get this we’ll sell our 44%.’ Maybe that will happen, but it doesn’t feel as though that is in their minds at all,” Hay said.

Takeover on the cards?

The 49ers may not be buying Leeds this summer, but the fact that they plan on staying around regardless seems to suggest that a takeover could be on the cards at some point.

We’ve heard before that Radrizzani wants to sell Leeds as a Premier League club due to an increased valuation, so perhaps if the Whites do manage to get promoted at the first time of asking we will see a change of ownership in the summer of 2024.

Don’t be shocked if the 49ers do eventually get their hands on Leeds United as majority owners.

