Evan Ferguson is making a real name for himself at Brighton.

The young Irishman had a fantastic debut season for the Seagulls last season, and he’s only become better this term.

Indeed, Ferguson netted a hat-trick against Newcastle at the weekend in what was a standout showing against the Magpies, and he’s been earning all sorts of plaudits.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Glenn Murray has been speaking incredibly highly of Ferguson, claiming that he reminds him a lot of Wayne Rooney and that he may be this generation’s equivalent to Harry Kane.

Interestingly, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Arsenal who reportedly want to sign the attacker this time next year.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ferguson the next Kane

Murray spoke highly of the teenager.

“This kid, the only word I can use is elite. At 18 years old, the last player to take the Premier League by storm similar to him was Wayne Rooney. Sometimes I have to check myself when I say names like that because it’s quite a statement, but the more I see him the more I think it. I say Rooney, he’s very Harry Kane like and I do believe that he will be this generation’s equivalent to Harry Kane,” Murray said.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Right direction

To say that Ferguson is going to be the next Kane is way too presumptive, but it has to be said that he’s heading in the right direction.

Indeed, he’s already got a Premier League hat-trick to his name at the age of just 18, and he looks like he could be an absolute superstar in years to come.

Of course, whether or not his career continues on this trajectory remains to be seen, but, if it does, we can’t see any reason why Ferguson can’t become a Premier League great.