Jurrien Timber has been the player making all of the headlines after Arsenal’s Community Shield win on Sunday.

The Dutch defender was imperious against Man City, playing out of position at left-back, he looked unbelievably confident and controlled in a position he’s rarely played before.

Timber blew many spectators away, and one man who was very impressed by what he saw was Adrian Clarke.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, the pundit spoke incredibly highly of Timber after the game, stating that he actually didn’t realise just how good the defender could play at left-back.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Surprise package

Clarke was stunned by Timber’s outing at left-back.

“He could be. What I like is the confidence, he has this air about him like he belongs. There are no hints of nerves. A tidy defender, a good passer, I didn’t realise he could play left-back this well. It definitely gives us a better option,” Clarke said.

Incredible

Clarke came away from Sunday’s game in awe of Timber, and, in all honesty, he wasn’t the only one.

It was a debut for the ages. A defender coming in against the best team in the world playing in a position that doesn’t suit him, and he took to the game like a duck to water.

Nothing phased him in that match, and he showed exactly why Arsenal paid £45m to sign him this summer.

Timber looks like he could be a genuinely world-class talent, and while it’s very early to say it, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if we looked back on this young man as the signing of the summer.

Timber was excellent on debut, and if he can keep this up, Arsenal will have a real gem on their hands.