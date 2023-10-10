‘I didn’t realise’: Ally McCoist stunned by what he’s heard about Rangers manager search

Glasgow Rangers remain in pursuit of a new manager to take the Ibrox reins.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has told talkSPORT about the latest he’s heard regarding the Ibrox manager search as the Scottish Premiership is on hold due to the international break.

The Light Blues icon believes John Eustace is in the running for the Rangers job and will get an interview at Ibrox.

McCoist also admitted he “didn’t realise” fellow Rangers icon Graeme Souness is (reportedly) helping the Ibrox outfit in their search for Michael Beale’s replacement.

Photo by Greig Cowie/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

As per the Daily Record, Souness is understood to be advising chairman John Bennett, chief executive James Bisgrove and director Graeme Park as they continue on their pursuit of a new manager.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, McCoist was asked about the prospect of Eustace landing the Rangers job.

He said, as transcribed by the Glasgow Times: “Yeah, I think he is in the running. I think he will get an interview.”

McCoist then added: “I didn’t realise Graeme Souness was involved in the interviews.”

And on the subject of talks between Rangers and Frank Lampard responded: “I don’t know. I promise you that I don’t.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Our view

Rangers need to get this next appointment spot on, after the bad luck they’ve had with the last few managers.

Souness has a lot of knowledge and expertise, so it makes sense for Rangers to bring him in to help the Ibrox club out in their search.

It looks like Philippe Clement is seemingly the frontrunner for the Rangers job now, so let’s see how things develop in the coming hours and days.