‘I didn’t expect that’: Theo Walcott says £7m player used to always shock him in Arsenal training

Theo Walcott has trained with some absolutely amazing players over the years.

From Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard with England to Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie with Arsenal.

However, according to Walcott, the one player who used to surprise him the most in training was Tomas Rosicky.

The Czech midfielder signed for Arsenal in 2006 for £7m, and while he was never one of the Gunners’ star players, Walcott says that he was always absolutely brilliant in training when it came to his workrate and his discipline.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Rosicky was incredible

Walcott spoke about his former Arsenal teammate on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

“Tomas Rosicky. Yeah, everything about his training ability was just incredible and in the games as well the same. In training he never wanted to lose, he trained the way he played, his attitude and his discipline off the field, everything was on point and I didn’t expect that of a professional of a certain age sometimes,” Walcott said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Unsurprising

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Rosicky was incredible in Arsenal training.

Say what you will about his legacy at Arsenal, Rosicky was always a great professional, and we can imagine he’s exactly the type of player who would’ve given his all in training in every session every single day.

Arsenal had some fantastic players around that time, so for Rosicky to standout in that way is impressive.

Rosicky is the type of player that isn’t necessarily recognised by fans, but his fellow professionals all absolutely love him.