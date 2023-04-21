'I didn't deserve it': 69-year-old manager says he was so unlucky Newcastle sacked him











Sam Allardyce has been reflecting on some of the biggest disappointments in his career, and he’s been discussing his departure from Newcastle United.

Allardyce has had some disappointing turns in his career, notably being sacked by England after just one game in charge of the Three Lions, but he still maintains that losing the Newcastle job was the biggest knockback of his career.

Indeed, Allardyce maintains that he didn’t deserve to be sacked by the Magpies, stating that he only lost his job at St James’ Park due to a change in ownership at the time.

Allardyce has Newcastle regret

The ex-Bolton boss spoke about his time at Newcastle.

“In terms of what you believe in. It’s determined by where you go. Losing the job at Newcastle was the biggest knockback of my career, even though I didn’t deserve to lose it by a change of ownership. It took me seven years to build myself as a top manager in the league with Bolton with great players, but Newcastle lasted six months and I got the sack for no reason other than a change of ownership,” Allardyce said.

Wrong place, wrong time

Unfortunately, this was a bad break for Allardyce as he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Mike Ashley, understandably, wanted to bring his own manager in when he took over, and that meant that Big Sam had to get the boot.

It’s interesting to ponder what would have become of Newcastle and Allardyce if he’d been allowed to continue his job at St James’ Park.

The relegation in 2009 likely would never have happened, while it would have been very intriguing to see what Big Sam could’ve gotten out of Andy Carroll when he was coming through the academy as he’d have been right up his street as a player.

Sadly, Allardyce didn’t get the chance to show what he could do at Newcastle, but sometimes, that’s the way the cookie crumbles in football.

