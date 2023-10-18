‘I couldn’t stand the fact’: Ian Holloway says he truly hated one thing Daniel Levy did at Spurs last year

Daniel Levy has made some questionable decisions at Tottenham over the years.

The signings after the sale of Gareth Bale were, pretty much, all atrocious, sacking Harry Redknapp in 2012 was a very controversial call, and we don’t even want to get started on the whole Super League debacle.

Levy’s decisions at Tottenham can often be very unpopular, but most of the fanbase was united last year when he decided to get rid of Antonio Conte.

However, speaking on The Pitch Side Podcast, Ian Holloway has stated that he was really unhappy with the fact that Conte was sacked last season, claiming that the Italian was only telling the truth about his Tottenham team in that rant after the Southampton game.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Holloway not happy with Conte sacking

The pundit spoke about Conte’s departure.

“He’s straight-talking, but I couldn’t stand the fact that Conte was only telling the truth last year and ended up getting the sack. Did he want to stay or was he trying to get the sack? I think they’ve always had a soft centre for me. He’s saying he couldn’t change it because it was in the club, it was a mentality,” Holloway said.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Had to go

We simply can’t get on board with what Holloway is saying here.

It’s as simple as this, you can’t speak about your employer in such a way in public and expect to stay in a job.

Conte may have been telling the truth about Spurs and the way things were being run, but you don’t say things like that in a press conference, you keep it in-house and avoid the circus.

Say what you will about Daniel Levy – and there is a lot to say, but sacking Conte at that time was probably one of the rare occasions where he read the room correctly and got a call spot-on.