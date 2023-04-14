'I couldn't spot him': Journalist suggests 29-year-old may have missed Arsenal training earlier this week











Thomas Partey’s fitness has been an ongoing issue at Arsenal, and it appears as though there is another worry on the horizon at the Emirates.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Tom Canton has been discussing a recently filmed Arsenal training session, and he says that he couldn’t spot Thomas Partey in the video at all.

Canton noted that both Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko were absent from the video too, but those absences had been explained to him as both players were inside doing gym work.

However, Canton couldn’t explain Partey’s absence, suggesting that the 29-year-old may have missed training due to injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey may have missed training

Canton shared what he and others noticed in this video.

“Now, Thomas Partey was not spotted in the training video that was released yesterday. Neither were Ben White or Oleksandr Zinchenko. We heard that White and Zinchenko were in the gym, so that’s why they weren’t spotted outside, but we didn’t hear anyone suggest anything about Partey, but in that video Partey is missing from those images,” Canton said.

“I couldn’t spot him, other people couldn’t spot him either. I want to give people a peace of mind that the video was from Monday’s recovery session, so he could’ve trained on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and we’ve not seen any pictures.”

Worrying

This is concerning to say the least.

Of course, there could be a logical explanation for Partey’s absence from this training video, but at the same time, usually when a player isn’t spotted in one of these videos, it can be a bad sign.

Arsenal need their key players to stay fit now more than ever, and if Partey has gone down with another fitness problem, the Gunners’ title push could be in danger.

If Partey is out for this weekend’s game, the likes of Declan Rice could end up having a field day.

Fingers crossed this absence can be explained and there are no injury issues to note.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all