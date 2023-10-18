Some of the best young players in the world are playing in the Premier League at the moment.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are among some of the best young talents on the planet.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year, but according to Janusz Michallik, speaking on ESPN, Liverpool may well have a young player who has a higher ceiling than the Arsenal star.

Indeed, Michallik says that he could see Dominik Szoboszlai hitting a higher peak than Saka when all is said and done.

Szoboszlai could be better than Saka

Michallik shared his verdict on the Liverpool midfielder.

“The way I want to end it, it’s so hard to compare them. When it comes to ceilings, I could see a player like Enzo or Szoboszlai being higher than Saka or Martinelli because it’s different. They rely on scoring goals and assists, they’re impact players, but with Enzo and Szoboszlai, they could be the Modric’s of the world where every season they are the engine room,” Michallik said.

Both of these young players are absolutely incredible, and it will be interesting to see where they both end up in the coming years.

At the moment, Saka is more proven at this level, but, at the same time, Szoboszlai has taken to life in England like a duck to water and he’s getting better and better every week.

These two players both have bags of potential, and whether Szoboszlai is better than Saka is up for debate but, one thing is for sure, these two could ultimately be two of the biggest stars in world football for years to come.