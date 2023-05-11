‘I could see it’: Journalist suggests £12m Tottenham player would stay this summer if Pochettino came in











Hugo Lloris would perhaps be tempted to stay at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino came back to the club.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Dan Kilpatrick was discussing Lloris’ future amid a number of links to Saudi Arabia, and while it looks like the Spurs captain is on his way out, he was pondering whether any manager could keep Lloris at the club as a backup.

Of course, it would take something special for a World Cup winner to stay and sit at the bench for any team, but according to Kilpatrick, Lloris may have considered staying at Spurs as a number two if Pochettino returned as the French goalkeeper always had that level of respect for his former boss.

Poch could’ve kept Lloris

Kilpatrick gave his verdict on who could keep the £12m man at Spurs.

“Had Poch come back to the club, with that hypothetical I could see it. I’d be surprised, there’s the payday element and a competitive element as well. All coaches seem to love him, but in terms of mutual love it was all about Poch,” Kilpatrick said.

Not happening

Unfortunately, Mauricio Pochettino isn’t returning to Spurs, and, in turn, it looks as though Lloris will be on his way this summer.

In all honesty, it is probably time for Tottenham to move on from Lloris. His mistakes as of late have cost the north London club in a number of key games, and his confidence looks shot.

After more than a decade of good service, Lloris really doesn’t owe Spurs anything, and it would be hard to hold any grudges if he decided to go and pocket him and his family some generational wealth over in Saudi Arabia to see out his career.

Pochettino could have kept Lloris around, but it looks as though he will be leaving now.

