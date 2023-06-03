‘I could see a world where he comes in’: Journalist can envisage ‘unbelievable’ player joining Liverpool











Neil Jones says he can see a world where Alex Scott joins Liverpool this summer.

The journalist was speaking about the Reds’ transfer plans on The Redmen TV, and he stated that he can see Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister, another midfielder of his sort of level and then a wildcard midfielder.

The third midfielder could either be a free transfer or a youngster, with Jones stating that he can see a scenario where Alex Scott ends up at Anfield.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder has been making waves in the Championship with Bristol City as of late, and he could be a real asset for the Reds in years to come.

Scott could be an option

Jones gave his verdict on Liverpool’s midfield recruitment.

“I would lean towards one or the other if you were talking about them (Kone or Thuram). I’m not convinced they’ll get either of them fully. There is still work to be done. I would lean towards Mac Allister plus one and then a different type of player, maybe a free transfer, maybe a younger player. The guy from Bristol City has been linked, Alex Scott, I could see a world where he comes in as a young player to be moulded to come through kind of like Bajcetic that sort of thing,” Jones said.

Build for the future

Liverpool, realistically, need to have two midfield plans in mind, one for the present and one for the future.

Alexis Mac Allister, Fabinho and one other player could certainly be the present day midfield, while the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alex Scott and Stefan Bajcetic could be the future.

The Reds’ midfield has been a problem this season, but with two or three signings, they could, once again, have one of the best midfields in England.

