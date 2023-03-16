'I can't wait': Andy Robertson is desperate to see 26-year-old back in Liverpool's starting line-up soon











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Andy Robertson has been discussing Luis Diaz.

The Reds have certainly missed Diaz in recent months. The Colombian has been out of action pretty much all season, and it’s fair to say that he’s been missed lately.

Indeed, the winger was one of Liverpool’s best players last term, and it’s no coincidence that the Merseyside club’s attack has been quite blunt this term with Diaz on the sidelines.

Robertson says that Diaz is a player who has the world at his feet, claiming that he can’t wait for the South American to come back from his injury and get back into this Liverpool team.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Robertson excited for Diaz return.

The Scot spoke about Diaz coming back to action.

“He’s our flair player. He loves a stepover, he loves a trick, he loves a skill and yeah. He’s only young and he has the world at his feet, he’s going to have an unbelievable career and I can’t wait for him to come back from injury and when he’s back he’ll be showing us his skills with that big smile on his face soon enough,” Robertson said.

Boost

Diaz’s return to action will certainly be a huge boost for Liverpool.

As Robertson says, Diaz is their flair player. He’s the one who can create something out of nothing, and that’s what the Reds have lacked in games where they’re finding teams hard to break down.

The Bournemouth game at the weekend was a prime example. Liverpool needed an extra dimension in that game, and Diaz would’ve been able to provide that sort of spark.

Fingers crossed we see Diaz return sooner rather than later.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

