'I can't understand': Ian Wright baffled by 29-year-old Spurs star after first-half moment against Aston Villa











Ian Wright has criticised Harry Kane for delaying the pass that before Son Heung-min hit the post during Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Wright was speaking on Match of the Day as Ryan Mason’s side officially saw their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League dashed by Unai Emery’s men.

It proved to be another frustrating day for Tottenham. And it seems that they had real problems dealing with the high line the Villa defence looked to play.

Ian Wright criticises Harry Kane after poor pass

Many will credit Emery and the Villans for the tactic. It is clearly working for them right now. However, Ian Wright saw the situation differently.

For many of the offside calls on Saturday, the BBC pundit blamed the Tottenham players who made their runs too early. However, on one occasion where Son went through and went on to hit the post, he actually suggested that Harry Kane was at fault.

The Tottenham talisman had plenty of time to pick out a pass. And of course, little more needs to be said about the kind of understanding Kane and Son have.

However, the 29-year-old delayed the ball too long, meaning that Son was offside. On this occasion however, Wright had sympathy for the South Korean.

“Kane, I can’t understand how Harry Kane, with his quality; Son in his own half, look at how high the line is, no pressure on the ball. And he’s waited too long,” he told Match of the Day.

“For me, I don’t think that’s down to Son. I think that’s down to Harry Kane. He’s just got to give him that ball earlier. Look how much space he’s got to put the ball in.”

Tottenham do still have something to play for this season. They cannot make the top-four. But you would imagine that they would have their sights set on qualifying for the Europa League.

Nevertheless, it must feel like everyone is just going through the motions right now. Spurs have no permanent manager. There are doubts over Harry Kane’s future. And an overhaul of the squad is needed in several areas.

Spurs have been poor for much of the season. And the results have really started to reflect that since the start of March.

It is certainly not a campaign many are going to remember fondly.