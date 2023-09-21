Alexis Mac Allister shouldn’t have had any problems settling in at Liverpool.

The Argentine was joining a squad with a strong cohort of Spanish-speaking players such as Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, while, having lived in the UK for some time, Mac Allister already has a very strong grasp of the English language.

However, there’s one language barrier the midfielder seemingly didn’t account for when making this move.

Indeed, speaking to Goal, Mac Allister has admitted that he’s having some trouble understanding the local dialect of Liverpool, stating that his understanding of Scouse slang is very poor and that he can’t understand what both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are trying to say sometimes.

Mac Allister struggling to understand

The midfielder spoke about his struggles with the local accent and how he can’t understand Alexander-Arnold and Jones in particular.

“Have you picked up any Scouse slang?” Mac Allister was asked.

“No, still no. I need to improve on my Scouse, sometimes I can’t understand Trent or Curtis, but I will get there, I will get there,” Mac Allister said.

He’ll get there

As Mac Allister says, he will eventually understand the Scouse accent, and we’re sure he’ll be picking up the slang too before too long.

You see it with so many of Liverpool’s new signings from different countries. They all eventually become Scousers in their own right. Joel Matip is pretty much a born and bred Merseysider by this point, while the Liverpool squad all call Kostas Tsimikas ‘The Greek Scouser’.

It does take some adjusting, but before too long, Mac Allister will be indoctrinated into Liverpool life and he will absolutely love it.