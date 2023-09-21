Arsenal face Tottenham this weekend in one of the most highly-anticipated north London derbies we can remember for a while.

Both teams come into this game undefeated in the league, and they will both be hoping to compete for major honours this season.

Of course, form goes out of the window in a game like this as it is a derby that both teams will be desperate to win.

Arsenal were a class above Spurs last season, but that gap seems to be closing after the appointment of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. So this game is incredibly hard to predict.

As ever, Paul Merson has put his neck on the line in predicting the result of this game, and he’s gone for a very brash prediction in his column for Sportskeeda.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Merson’s prediction

The pundit tipped Arsenal to win comfortably, tipping up a 4-1 win for the Gunners.

“I’m very bullish, but I think Arsenal will win this game easily. Tottenham have started the season well – there’s no question about it. However, if they play gung-ho football and look to take the game to Arsenal, the Gunners will destroy them. If they stay quiet and look to nick a goal on the counter, they could be in with a chance, but I can’t see that happening as that’s not how they’ve played so far under Ange Postecoglou,” Merson wrote.”

“Arsenal are coming on the back of a resounding win against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League and should top that up with another impressive result at the Emirates Stadium.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Every chance

As much as Spurs fans won’t want to hear this, there is every chance that Arsenal do manage to blow Tottenham away here.

Spurs are going to come to the Emirates to take the game to Arsenal, but that strategy will play right into the Gunners’ hands.

Arsenal are brilliant on the break, and incredible at playing around teams, especially at home.

This is one that could go either way, but if Arsenal are to win this one, it could well be a resounding victory.