Sofyan Amrabat is one player who has reportedly come onto Liverpool’s radar as of late.

Indeed, The Athletic named Amrabat as one of the players the Reds were looking at should Fabinho leave the club, and it looked as though a move would be viable.

Valued at just £26m, Amrabat is certainly an affordable option for the Reds, but according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, a deal isn’t all that likely.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol was running through Liverpool’s midfield plans, and he stated that he really can’t see either Amrabat or Kalvin Phillips signing for the Reds this summer.

Amrabat unlikely

The journalist shared what he knows about Phillips.

“There’s reported to have been interest in Kalvin Phillips as well and also Amrabat at Fiorentina, but those two I can’t really see happening, but definitely if Jurgen Klopp loses two midfielders he will want to bring in at least one defensive midfielder in,” Solhekol said.

Why not?

Usually it’s quite easy to understand why these deals are unlikely, often a player is too expensive or the squad is too bloated, but on this occasion, it’s hard to decipher why Liverpool wouldn’t go for Amrabat.

The Moroccan is certainly good enough to play a role for the Reds, he’s not incredibly expensive, and he’s seemingly available.

Of course, we’re not privy to the ins and outs of Liverpool’s recruitment conversations, but from the outside looking in, it’s not easy to figure out why Liverpool won’t be pursuing this deal.

Maybe the Reds have alternative targets in mind – watch this space.