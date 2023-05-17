'I can't let him score': Aaron Ramsdale says he's desperate to never concede from 24-year-old Liverpool star











Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that he is absolutely desperate to ensure that Trent Alexander-Arnold never scores against him, suggesting that the Liverpool star is one of his closest friends.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was speaking to Ian Wright on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, when Wright asked him about potential rivalries with certain strikers.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale admitted that he does not have a forward that he is particularly keen to deny. However, he clearly does not want any of his close mates getting the better of him.

In fact, he suggested that stopping one Liverpool player is particularly important to him, because of how close the pair are away from the field.

Ramsdale desperate for Alexander-Arnold to not score against him

“My rivalries comes from all my friends, so Trent Alexander-Arnold. I can’t let him score. He’s one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me,” he told the Premier League YouTube channel.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

So far so good for Ramsdale. Alexander-Arnold has scored just one goal against the clubs Ramsdale has played for during his career – that came against Bournemouth in the 9-0 victory at Anfield earlier this season.

However, he is yet to beat the Arsenal star when the pair have faced off. In fact, he is yet to score in any of his 13 appearances against Arsenal.

But he has certainly had an impact against them this term. He set up the equaliser for Roberto Firmino in that incredible game at Anfield which sparked a much tougher run which ultimately cost Mikel Arteta’s side the title.

For Alexander-Arnold meanwhile, it was the start of an outstanding run in that modified role he has had for Jurgen Klopp’s men. He provided six assists in five games. And of course, he scored that stunning third in Monday’s win over Leicester City.

Ramsdale is yet to concede from Alexander-Arnold. But that record is certainly going to come under some pressure in the years to come.