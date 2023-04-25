'I can't believe': Tony Cascarino stunned Tottenham decided to sign 27-year-old, he was poor at his last club











Tottenham have made a number of questionable decisions over the past two years, and Tony Cascarino has now taken aim at one signing.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, the pundit stated that he still can’t believe Spurs’ decision to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona last summer.

The pundit says that he watched Lenglet quite a lot at Barcelona, and he says that he couldn’t believe it when he joined Tottenham, claiming that Spurs’ decision to bring in such a poor defender was unfathomable.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cascarino stunned

The pundit spoke about Spurs’ decision to sign Lenglet in the summer.

“You have the Harry Kane scenario and it’s a toxic football club at the moment. Fans had a go at Davinson Sanchez last week, but it was all about the football club. Against Newcastle they named four centre-halves on the bench, they knew they’d have a problem. Tanganga was on the bench, Davies was on the bench, Lenglet, I saw him at Barcelona, I couldn’t believe that he even joined Tottenham, I can’t believe they took him,” Cascarino said.

Slim pickings

Tottenham signed Lenglet in the summer in a deal that was questioned at the time, but the reality is that there weren’t many left-sided centre-backs out there for Spurs.

Alessandro Bastoni wanted to stay at Inter, Josko Gvardiol was too expensive and Piero Hincapie wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Ipso facto, Spurs had to look elsewhere, and in the end, Lenglet was one of the best options available on the market.

The fact that Tottenham had to sign the Frenchman last summer isn’t an indictment of their recruitment policy, it goes to show just how shallow that particular pool of players was over the summer.

Fingers crossed Spurs can find a better left-footed defender this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all