‘I can’t believe’: Pundit says Tottenham 31-year-old is just so deluded

Gregor Robertson has labelled Ryan Mason as deluded after saying that he would like the Tottenham job on a full-time basis.

The pundit was speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, and he said that Mason, alongside the likes of Dean Smith and Frank Lampard, should not be managing in the Premier League right now.

In addition to that, Robertson stated that he couldn’t believe that Mason even considered saying that he wants the Tottenham job, claiming that the coach must be deluded to think he has a chance of being hired by Spurs.

Mason is deluded

Robertson gave his verdict on the interim Tottenham manager.

“It’s a stark contrast to the cast of many who shouldn’t be in Premier League dugouts. Frank Lampard, Dean Smith, Ryan Mason. That he was even considering saying that he wants the job, I can’t believe the delusion that some people can have. There have been some really bad and really baffling Premier League managerial appointments,” Robertson said.

Deluded or ambitious?

There’s a fine line between delusion and ambition, and Mason is treading that line very carefully indeed.

On one hand, yes, he has to be slightly wide of the mark to genuinely believe that Tottenham would hire a manager who has literally never held a job of this stature before, but at the same time, there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the ring.

Look, stranger things have happened, Roberto Di Matteo got the Chelsea job out of absolutely nowhere in 2012, Santiago Solari did the same at Real Madrid back in 2018 too.

One could call this delusional, but at the same time, you do have to admire the 31-year-old’s ambition, even if it is a bit misguided.

