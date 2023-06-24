Joao Palhinha was one of the stars of the Premier League last season, and he’s now being linked with a move away from Fulham.

West Ham United have been most strongly linked with the Portuguese star, but, in all honesty, he’s probably worthy of a bigger move than a switch to the Hammers.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast, Graeme Bailey was discussing Palhinha’s future, and he’s stated that he can’t believe Tottenham aren’t in the race for the Fulham midfielder.

Spurs should be in

Bailey gave his verdict on Palhinha.

“I’m surprised Tottenham haven’t been there, and I’m surprised that Chelsea aren’t in for him as well. Palhinha and Caicedo would be outstanding business for Chelsea, and I can’t believe he’s not getting more love out there,” Bailey said.

Would be ideal

Bailey says that he can’t believe Spurs aren’t going for the £17m man, and, to be honest, neither can we.

Palhinha is a top-class talent who would be almost perfect in that Tottenham midfield.

Tenacious, technical and physically dominant, Palhinha is the perfect number six for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Tottenham, of course, have a rich history of pinching Fulham’s best players in the likes of Clint Dempsey, Mousa Dembele and Ryan Sessegnon, and they may want to repeat the trick here with Palhinha.

Tottenham need midfield reinforcements, and, in all honesty, they could do a lot worse than going out and signing the Portuguese star this summer.