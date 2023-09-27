Jamie Carragher has admitted that he’s been shocked at how well Ange Postecoglou has been able to get Tottenham Hotspur playing already.

Carragher was speaking on ‘An Echo of Glory’ and mentioned how quickly Ange has adapted his playing squad.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The pundit also thought there’s a real reason to be optimistic for the future under the manager too.

Carragher said: “It’s been such a contrast from where Tottenham were.

“I can’t believe how well Tottenham are doing really because it is such a shift in terms of the football.

“And yes I know he has brought players in but there’s still a lot of players there who are used to a certain style of football under Conte and managers before that

“So to come in and do what he has done – not just results but performances.

“But you think it can only get better when he brings more players in and the players working with him every day.”

Carragher also went on to talk about how Postecoglou is making the most of a short period in which Tottenham are out of Europe.

And it’s hard to argue against any of the Liverpool man’s comments.

Carragher thinks Postecoglou is doing remarkably well at Tottenham

Of course, Carragher’s old side will be the next big test for Spurs.

And if anything, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be an even better barometer of where this Postecoglou side currently stands.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The North London derby was full of emotion, errors and passion, but Liverpool will be a different challenge.

Spurs do have a whole week to prepare his side given they were defeated by Fulham in the previous round of the EFL cup.

And Tottenham’s Postecoglou will no doubt have a keen eye on Carragher’s old side as they host Leicester City tonight.

Spurs have made a great start under their new manager, but it’s only that thus far.

Fans will be excited and optimistic, but wary that there is a long road to ahead.