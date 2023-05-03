‘I can tell you’: Sky journalist shares what he’s just seen at Thorp Arch ahead of Leeds manager change











Sam Allardyce is closing in on getting the Leeds job as he’s arrived at Thorp Arch to take charge of training today.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Tim Thornton has been covering this news live from Leeds’ training ground, and he’s seen Allardyce arriving at the West Yorkshire training facility this morning.

We’re yet to have official confirmation that Allardyce is coming in to take over from Javi Gracia, but it seems to just be a matter of time before his arrival as the Whites’ new manager is confirmed.

Allardyce at Thorp Arch

Thornton shared what he’s seen at Leeds.

“Breaking news here at Leeds this morning, I can tell you that Sam Allardyce has arrived here at Thorp Arch this morning. We’re expecting him to take over from Javi Gracia today. Gracia is still in position, but we don’t expect Leeds to announce his sacking until his replacement is lined up,’ Thornton said.

“That replacement will be Sam Allardyce so this could move quickly this morning. It’s a tall order as we’ve been saying all morning for Allardyce to come in in this predicament. Allardyce will be on the trainig ground today to drill his players ahead of a huge game. Leeds play three of the top six in their final four games. We expect that to be confirmed this morning.”

Wasting no time

Leeds are in a race against the clock in their bid to secure Premier League survival, and they’re seemingly wasting no time on the managerial front.

Indeed, the Whites seem to be pushing this appointment through very quickly, and as Thornton says, we may just be hours away from Allardyce being officially confirmed as the new Leeds manager.

These first training sessions under Allardyce will be vital as Leeds try to steady the ship ahead of a game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Let’s see if Big Sam can work his magic once again at Leeds and help yet another club stay in the Premier League.

