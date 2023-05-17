‘I can see this one happening’: Newcastle could sign midfielder who's just like Declan Rice this summer – journalist











Newcastle United could well sign Conor Gallagher this summer according to Ross Gregory.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, the journalist was being asked about a number of rumours surrounding Newcastle United.

As ever, the richest club in the world are being linked with a plethora of talented players, and it’s hard to decipher which rumours are true, and which are just a load of nonsense.

Gallagher has been linked to the Magpies for months, and according to Gregory, there is some weight behind these rumours with the journalist stating that this is a player that Eddie Howe and numerous other figures around the club have really taken a shine to.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Gallagher could join

Gregory shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“I can, I can see this one happening. He’s a player Newcastle like and he’s a player Eddie Howe and other people around the club like, whether he wants to move is another question, but he is someone they like. They’ve shown with Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman that they will go back to someone after being knocked back. He’s someone on their favoured list if you like,” Gregory said.

Perfect for Howe

Gallagher could be just what the doctor ordered at Newcastle.

The Magpies are a team built largely around energy. They want a squad full of players who can run for 90 minutes while also possessing plenty of quality, and that’s Gallagher to a tee.

Compared to Declan Rice in the past, the Chelsea ace really is a player who has it all, and with the right coaching regime put into place, he has what it takes to become a star.

As Gregory says, this is a transfer that could well happen as we head into the summer window.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all