Kalvin Phillips isn’t having the best of times at Manchester City right now.

The England international is barely getting a game for Pep Guardiola’s side, and when he does play these days, he looks like a bag of nerves.

The former Leeds midfielder needs a change of scenery, and speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has been discussing the idea of Phillips ultimately heading to Arsenal.

Phillips has, of course, played his best football alongside Declan Rice for England, and Michallik stated that the idea of reuniting these two at club level could make a lot of sense.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Phillips to Arsenal

Michallik spoke about the idea of the £45m man heading to the Emirates,

“Possible, I mean, yeah, it’s possible if they play together (Rice and Phillips). I wouldn’t say it’s a vote of no confidence in Kai Havertz if he’s going to be there, but Odegaard and Rice pick themselves. If we look at Phillips he’s not a holding midfielder, even though he has had to play there quite often. I can see it. Mikel Arteta comes from Man City and we’ve seen players move to Arsenal in the past, he knows him I suppose even though he wasn’t there at the time, I can see it, I can see why Kalvin Phillips would want to go there. A certain amount of risk because of injuries and we haven’t seen a very good Kalvin Phillips since he was at Leeds at the beginning under Marcelo Bielsa. It’s a better move for Phillips and more risk for Arsenal I suppose,” Michallik said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Worth a go

If Manchester City are putting Phillips on the market at some point, then a move to Arsenal could make a lot of sense for The Yorkshire Pirlo.

As we know, he loves playing alongside Declan Rice, while Mikel Arteta has a tendency to sign players who have worked under Pep Guardiola in the past.

Phillips can be a quality player under the right circumstances, and perhaps a move to the Emirates could be just what the doctor ordered.

Whether or not City would sell to Arsenal is another question, but, in our view, this is a move that could make a lot of sense.