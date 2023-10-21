‘I can see it now’: BBC pundit says £35m Liverpool player could tear Everton apart today

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will be coming into this one as strong favourites at Anfield, and after Everton’s shaky start to the season, Liverpool’s attacking players may well be licking their lips heading into this one.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Stuart Downing has been previewing this game, and he believes that Mo Salah could have a field day against Everton on Saturday, claiming that he can envisage the Egyptian, once again, revelling the big occasion and coming up with the goods against Everton.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Downing backs Salah to shine

The pundit gave his verdict on the £35m player.

“Yeah, I can see it now, he’s going to score isn’t he? He just looks like he loves the big occasion. The games I watch at Anifeld, he might not be involved a lot, but he keeps you on the edge, he can create something out of nothing, he can get goals out of nothing. He’s a massive player for Liverpool and his numbers are unbelievable really,” Downing said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a couple of goals at the weekend, he’ll smell blood if he gets one and that will be it.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Frightening

Salah coming up against Everton this weekend is a truly frightening prospect.

With all due respect, a 38-year-old Ashley Young probably isn’t up to the task of keeping Salah on a leash, and if the Egyptian gets going, he could smash Everton to bits single-handedly.

Salah loves the big games, he’s shown that even when he’s not in the best of form, and the fact that he’s red-hot coming into this Everton game is a scary proposition.

Don’t be shocked if Salah causes the Toffees all sorts of problems here.