Gabriel Jesus has returned from injury like a man possessed.

The Brazilian is playing some of the best football of his career at the moment, and it genuinely looks like he has evolved as a player over the past year or so.

Jesus spent a long time playing second-fiddle at Manchester City, but now that he’s the main man at Arsenal, he’s really kicking into a new gear.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has noted this change in Jesus, claiming that he thinks the striker is only going to continue to get better, claiming that he will be a very special striker if he can continue his current level of performance for the Gunners.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jesus can be very special

Clarke gave his verdict on the striker.

“No, I don’t think many of the players are at their peaks yet. Including Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. They are coming into their prime. With Jesus, remember he was often a substitute and never the main man at Manchester City,” Clarke said.

“Once he stays fit and establishes himself as our main man up top, I can only see him getting better and better. When Jesus plays with that level of swagger, he is arguably the hardest player to mark of any Premier League player. It’s going to be hard to keep up that level, but if he can, we have a very special striker.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Stepping up

There was a lot of talk this summer about how Arsenal may need a new striker who is more clinical if they are to challenge for the biggest trophies, but Jesus is putting that argument to bed now.

Indeed, while the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been linked, Jesus is now showing Mikel Arteta and Edu that there is no need to go out and sign a new forward.

Whether or not Jesus can keep this up remains to be seen, but, as Clarke says, he’ll have to be considered a very special striker if he does.