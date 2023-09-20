Aaron Ramsdale’s position at Arsenal is coming under question.

The England goalkeeper only signed a new deal at the Emirates this summer, but after the arrival of David Raya, his future is now being called into question.

Ramsdale was, of course, dropped by Mikel Arteta at the weekend, and after losing his spot in the team, many are wondering whether or not the goalkeeper will be sold this summer.

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Charles Watts has been discussing the Ramsdale situation, and he says that he can genuinely see the 25-year-old being sold for big money next summer.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Ramsdale could go

Watts shared his verdict on the goalkeeper.

“If Arsenal do decide to sell Ramsdale, and I hope it doesn’t happen, but I can just see it happening though in the summer. If they do, even Arsenal can’t not get big money for Ramsdale. An England international, just signed a new contract, one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. If Arsenal can’t get good money for Ramsdale, then we may as well just pack up and go home,” Watts said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Too good

While it would be a shame to see Aaron Ramsdale leave Arsenal, it has to be said that he’s way too good to be playing second-fiddle at any club.

Ramsdale could genuinely do a job for the majority of teams in the Premier League, and if he were to stay at Arsenal as a rotation option, we’d have to say that he’d be wasting his career.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not he will re-establish himself as Arsenal’s number one ahead of Raya, but, if he doesn’t he may well end up leaving.