‘I can confirm’: Sky Germany journalist has just shared fresh transfer update on Tottenham star Harry Kane

The transfer saga around Tottenham striker Harry Kane continues and journalist Plettenberg has provided a big new update.

It was reported that Tottenham had accepted a bid for the striker from Bayern Munich today. Now, the decision is up to Kane.

Reporting on the Kane saga, Plettenberg said: “I can confirm that Harry Kane is actually hesitating and FC Bayern is aware of it – Despite the verbal agreement with Bayern. Despite the agreement in principle between Bayern and Tottenham. I’ve just been told it’s a “50/50“ decision for Kane right now.”

This is a huge update and one which will no doubt excite Spurs fans massively as it looks like he hasn’t made his mind up yet.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane still unsure on move to Bayern

The English international is a Tottenham striker and currently the club’s record goal scorer. He is also not far away from scoring the most ever Premier League goals in history.

If he stays at the North London club, then he could surpass Alan Shearer’s record. Despite this, if he moves to Bayern Munich, he is guaranteed trophies and Champions League football.

It is no doubt a really hard decision for the forward, who has lived in North London for his whole life and now has a family.

His family will also come into the decision. For Spurs, it currently feels like a win-win. Of course they would want to keep the striker but if he decides to go then they receive a huge fee for him.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kane will feel like he has to make his decision sooner rather than later. The Premier League season starts this weekend and the forward will want to be settled.

No doubt Bayern will happily wait for the time being as they are clearly desperate for the player. However, they will not wait forever as they clearly need a new forward.