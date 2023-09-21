‘I can already see’: Alexis Mac Allister says he can already tell Liverpool man is ‘one of the best’

Alexis Mac Allister’s start to life at Liverpool hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

He was substituted against Wolves at the weekend after a rather poor first-half performance, and that follows a red-card against Bournemouth earlier this season.

The Argentine is yet to live up to expectations at Anfield, but, luckily, he has the right coach steering the ship to get him back on track.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is one of the very best managers around, and Mac Allister himself says he can already tell just how brilliant the German is.

Speaking to Goal, Mac Allister stated that he can already see the intensity that Klopp puts into his job, stating that he is one of the best managers in the world.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp is brilliant

Mac Allister spoke about how impressed he’s already been by Klopp.

“I can already see that intensity and I can tell what he wants from me and from the team. So he is one of the best managers in the world. I was really looking forward to it and now I’m really enjoying it,” Mac Allister said.

Instant impact

Sometimes a new signing can take a little while to get to grips with his manager’s tactics, demands and standards, but it sounds like Mac Allister has immediately bought into Klopp’s ethos.

Of course, we’re yet to see the best of the former Brighton man in a Liverpool shirt just yet, but, if he continues to listen to his manager and work hard, an upturn in form won’t be far away.

Mac Allister is right, Klopp is one of the best managers in the world, and every single Liverpool player is lucky to be working under him.