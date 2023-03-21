'I can almost guarantee': Newcastle set to receive a huge bid for their 25-year-old player soon - journalist











Speaking on NUFC Matters, The Chronicle’s Ross Gregory has been discussing Bruno Guimaraes’ future at Newcastle United amid links to Manchester City.

A bizarre rumour emerged over the weekend that City were planning a swap deal for Guimaraes that would’ve seen Kalvin Phillips head to St James’ Park, but Gregory has talked down that idea, stating that Newcastle would not consider such a move.

However, unfortunately for Newcastle supporters, Gregory did say that big clubs, including City, are tracking Guimaraes and that a huge offer will be coming in for the midfielder over the next 12 to 18 months.

Big bid incoming

Gregory shared what he knows about Guimaraes.

“I say this all the time with transfers, there is so much speculation, rumour and counter-rumour. Players of Bruno’s quality will be linked with other clubs. I can almost guarantee that within the next 12 or 18 months Newcastle will receive a huge offer for Bruno Guimaraes,” Gregory said.

“The biggest clubs in the world will be monitoring him, they will be thinking that if Newcastle can’t deliver what Bruno wants in terms of trophies and European football they will look to come in for him. Every top club will have an eye on Bruno’s ability and the way he has been playing. Man City will be interested I’m sure. Newcastle have had an interest in Kalvin Phillips previously, but I don’t think Newcastle would consider swapping Bruno for any other player.”

Real test

This will be the first real test of Newcastle’s mettle in the transfer market.

Yes, they’ve splashed the cash on the likes of Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, but this will show us whether or not they’re truly ready to compete with the big boys for the biggest players.

Make no mistake about it, Guimaraes is good enough to play for almost any team in the world at the moment, and if a bid comes in, Newcastle and the player will have a big decision to make.

How Newcastle handle this will tell us a lot about their ambition.

