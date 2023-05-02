'I bet you': Pundit thinks Levy would sell Tottenham star if offered £70m this summer











Tottenham Hotspur will take £70 million for Harry Kane this summer, and would not be foolish enough to think that anyone would be prepared to offer £100 million ahead of the final year of his contract.

That is the view of Ben Foster, who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the possibility of Harry Kane potentially joining Manchester United in the summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kane’s future is going to be one of the key talking points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. His contract has one year left to run. So if he decides that he is not going to sign a new deal, Spurs have a dilemma.

Foster thinks Kane could leave for £70 million

Do they sell potentially the greatest player in the club’s history to ensure that they get a decent fee? Or do they take the risk of letting him run his contract down in the hope that he can be convinced to stay further down the line?

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

If Kane does want to leave, one thing that will not help is that there are not too many places he can go. Only a handful of sides in world football can probably afford him.

That number gets smaller when you consider which teams need to actually spend big on a striker this summer. And you then need to factor in who Daniel Levy would be prepared to sell to.

If Levy does not want to let him go on a free, his hand will be forced somewhat. In fact, Foster believes that Tottenham do not have any chance of making £100 million on the 29-year-old.

“You’re not paying £100 million for Harry Kane. Nobody’s paying £100 million. It’ll be £70 million. They’ll take £70 million, I bet you,” he told his YouTube channel.

“No chance. No-one’s stupid enough to expect £100 million for a player with one year.”

Of course, spending £100 million on a player with one year on his deal would be a strange move on paper. But Kane is one of the greatest goalscorers the country has produced.

If he stays in England, he will surely overtake Alan Shearer as the leading scorer in Premier League history.

And there may well be a number of Spurs fans who think that £70 million would be an embarrassing amount. Certainly, replacing him would probably cost Tottenham a lot more.