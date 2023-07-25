It’s very early days for Arsenal’s new summer signings, but Jurrien Timber is already making a huge impression on Kevin Campbell.

Indeed, the Dutch defender is already catching the eye at the Emirates, and according to the pundit, Timber is the new signings who has settled the quickest so far.

Both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice were criticised for their performances against Manchester United so far, and speaking on The Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell stated that he thinks Timber has settled in quicker than either Havertz or Rice.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Timber clicking

Campbell spoke about the defender.

“I’ve got no worries on the right side with Timber being inverted, he can get about and he’s a really good defender. I believe that of the three he has settled quickest, but that defence hasn’t been disrupted with Saliba and Gabriel there, but the midfield is ever-changing,” Campbell said.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Not easy

Timber is hitting the ground running at Arsenal so far, but that isn’t to say that Rice and Havertz won’t eventually get into the groove of things.

As Campbell says, it’s not easy to settle into an ever-changing midfield, and that’s the task that Rice and Havertz both face.

Let’s not forget, this is an entirely newlook midfield pivot with these two in the side, and they’re still trying to figure things out.

Timber is coming into a backline that is very much settled, and, luckily, he has taken to life at Arsenal like a duck to water already.

Rice and Havertz will get there eventually, but it has to be said that Timber is way ahead of schedule right now.