‘I back him to score a lot’: Thomas Frank feels that Tottenham already have their Kane replacement

Tottenham are now on the hunt for a Harry Kane replacement but Thomas Frank believes that they already have a possible replacement at the club.

It would felt like a huge blow for Tottenham to lose Harry Kane the day before the new Premier League season started.

Tottenham sold the English striker to Bayern Munich and in their first Premier League match, they started Richarlison up front.

The striker, who signed for Spurs last summer for a reported £60million, will now have added pressure to try and become the talisman for the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Thomas Frank believes Richarlison could replace Harry Kane

Thomas Frank spoke to Sky Sports on the Super Sunday show (1:30PM BST 13/08/2023) and was asked about whether the club planned for a Spurs side without Kane.

The manager spoke about the quality of Richarlison and implied that he could be the player to replace Kane’s goals this season. He said: “It was England’s number nine, replaced by Brazil’s number nine. He’s a very good player, Richarlison, and I back him to score a lot of goals this season.”

Despite the Brazilian not being great for Spurs last season, he was on form in pre-season and it will be good to see the player given a bigger chance at Spurs.

He scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for his former club Everton. So far at Spurs, he has only managed three goals in 35 appearances.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

If the player can get back to his best then he can definitely score a lot more goals and help Spurs fill the void left by Kane.

If Richarlison doesn’t start scoring soon then Spurs may look to find a replacement for Kane before the summer transfer window shuts.