‘I am told’: Newcastle have a ‘slight issue’ as they try to sign £17m ‘sensation’ – journalist

Newcastle United have been heavily linked to Arda Guler but the latest update from journalist Dean Jones suggests there is a slight issue in this possible move.

Transfer reports have linked Newcastle to the exciting young talent for quite some time. The same report also suggests that Barcelona and Ajax also want to sign Guler.

With the Magpies now in the Champions League, they want to stay there. In order to do that they need to buy for the present but also the future.

Guler, who is already a Turkish international despite only being 18 years-old, looks like he has a bright future. He has already scored one goal for his country in his four appearances.

Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle have a slight issue in trying to sign Guler

The player, who Newcastle submitted a reported £17million bid for, would definitely add some great squad depth to the Magpies next season. Despite this, there is a slight issue in regards to being able to sign him.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones spoke about Newcastle and Guler. He said: “They are being linked with Arda Guler and to be fair this lad is a teen sensation, we are looking at someone that is talked about in Turkey as a generational talent.

“There is a slight issue here because from what I am told, Arda Guler is going to focus on making sure he chooses a club where he has genuine first-team opportunities.”

Photo by Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This is big news. No doubt Guler deserves to be playing consistent fotoball so you can see why he wants first-team opportunities. He could arguably already get this at Newcastle but there is also debate to say that at this current time there are better players in his position at the club.

With Guler so young as well, Newcastle will no doubt want to slowly integrate him into the very physical Premier League.