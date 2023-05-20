‘I am told’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Arne Slot and Tottenham











Arne Slot is emerging as a favourite for the Tottenham job, but Graeme Bailey is still led to believe that Tottenham are talking to other candidates.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey shared what he’s been told about Slot, and it sounds as though he may not have an uncontested run to this job.

Indeed, the journalist says that the Dutch manager is emerging as a strong favourite, but he’s also hearing that Spurs are still in talks with other candidates, describing the appointment of Slot as a huge gamble.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spurs still talking to others

Bailey shared what he knows about Slot and Spurs’ manager search.

“Arne Slot is emerging as a strong favourite, but I am told that they are talking to others. Slot is a huge gamble, it really is a huge gamble from their side. He’s Eredivisie flavour of the month, so he’d be a fascinating appointment. Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn himself from the race,’ Bailey said.

Roll the dice

As Bailey says, appointing Slot would be a huge gamble from Tottenham, but it feels like now more than ever is the time for Spurs to roll the dice.

Indeed, the Dutchman may not be the most proven manager in world football, but he is one of the most exciting.

His Feyenoord team have won the league by quite a margin, they play some amazing football, and he’s only going to get better.

Slot has all the makings of being one of Europe’s next elite coaches, and just like any other manager, he needs to make that first step into superstardom, and Tottenham could be the team that offers him that opportunity.

Other conversations may be happening, but perhaps Slot is the one that Daniel Levy should go for.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

