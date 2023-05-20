‘I am told it is less than this’: Romano says Liverpool could sign ‘exceptional’ player on the cheap











Alexis Mac Allister is set to move for less than the reported £65m transfer fee that has been reported this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking on the House of Champions Podcast.

The Italian journalist says that he has seen the reports stating that Mac Allister will cost around £65m this summer, but he has been told that he will be moving for a lower figure this summer.

This comes against a backdrop of very strong interest from Liverpool, who are said to be closing in on the signing of the Argentine.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mac Allister available on the cheap

The journalist shared what he knows about Mac Allister

“I saw some reports around £60-£65m, but I am told that it is less than this. There is a possibility to reach an agreement with Brighton in an easy way. There’s a kind of pact between Mac Allister and Brighton from when they extended the contract. It will be less than £65m. I think the agreement with Brighton will not be a big issue,” Romano said.

Great deal

If you can get Mac Allister for less than £65m this summer, that is a fantastic deal.

In the current climate where any half-decent player is fetching £50m, signing a World Cup-winning 24 year old who is proven at Premier League level for less than £65m is a snip.

Of course, it remains to be seen how much the midfielder will cost, but it sounds as though there is a bargain to be had here.

With Liverpool currently leading this race, Jurgen Klopp could be about to pull off another transfer masterstroke at Anfield.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

