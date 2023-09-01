Liverpool have just rejected a £150m offer for Mohamed Salah, but they’re seemingly preparing for the worst right now.

Indeed, the Reds don’t want the Egyptian to leave, but they are making contingency plans for if the winger does go.

According to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, Liverpool are looking into signing certain players on the market.

Mokbel says that he has been sworn to secrecy to not reveal the name of this player, but he says he is aware of one forward that Liverpool have now looked into signing.

Mystery attacker

Mokbel gave a very cryptic update.

“They have started as I mentioned earlier just to check the conditions of certain players. I know of one and I am sworn to secrecy and I will stick by that pact I made with a contact last night, but they have started the process of seeing the conditions of certain forwards on the market,” Mokbel said.

Who could it be?

Cue every Liverpool fan trying to dig for who this player could be.

The Reds have been linked to a number of attackers as of late, but this late in the window, it’s really hard to decipher who this could be.

We may never get the chance to find out who this player is, but if Salah does leave Liverpool, rest assured that the Reds are looking at alternative options.

This could be a very interesting few hours for Liverpool.