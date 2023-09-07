The transfer window is now closed, and while Tottenham managed to get a lot of business done, they didn’t address all of their issues this summer.

Indeed, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Tottenham needed to trim the fat on their squad this summer, but a number of fringe players who Spurs wanted to get rid of are still at the club.

The likes of Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris didn’t get their moves, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg remains at the club – much to the surprise of Tom Barclay.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Barclay stated that he’s shocked that Hojbjerg didn’t force a move away from Spurs this summer, stating how surprised he is that the £25m player is happy to sit on the bench for most of this season.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why didn’t Hojbjerg move?

Barclay shared his view on the Dane.

“I am surprised. I can understand they’re useful players in the squad, Hojbjerg in particular, his professionalism is well known around the Spurs squad and he’s better than people give him credit for. But yeah, I am just surprised that they didn’t force a move because they didn’t want to be coming off the bench,” Barclay said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Surprising

Barclay says he’s surprised that Hojbjerg didn’t force a move, and, in all honesty, so are we.

The midfielder, quite clearly, doesn’t have a spot in this Spurs team right now, and with no Carabao Cup or European football for the remainder of this season, he’s not going to get into the team via rotation either.

Surely it won’t take long for Hojbjerg to get fed up of sitting on the bench and a January move could well be on the cards for the midfielder.