'I am still confident': 'Unbelievable' player could still end up signing for Arsenal instead of Chelsea – journalist











Moises Caicedo could still end up at Arsenal amid a number of strong links to Chelsea.

That is according to Charlie Barclay who was speaking on The View From The Clock End Podcast.

The journalist was discussing the race for Caicedo’s signature this summer, and while he says that he’s not certain that Caicedo will be joining for Arsenal, he says that he is still confident that the Ecuadorian could end up coming to the Emirates.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Confident on Caicedo

Barclay gave his verdict on the ‘unbelievable’ player.

“I’m not sure, we’ve spoken about this before, with how poor Chelsea have done this season, it’s difficult to go to Chelsea and choose them over Arsenal who are doing well,” Barclay said.

“Obviously I’m biased, but I would say that if Caicedo was choosing between Arsenal and Chelsea he would choose Arsenal. Caicedo, I don’t know with him, it is difficult to tell, I’m not as confident as I was before, but I am still confident.”

Big battle

It sounds as though there is going to be a massive battle for Caicedo’s signature this summer.

The Brighton midfielder is a wanted man. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked, while Liverpool could also enter the bidding for the midfielder too.

Will Arsenal get this deal done? Well, that could depend on whether or not they manage to sign Declan Rice.

A large chunk of Arsenal’s budget will be allocated to signing Rice, who is their top target, this summer, and if that deal gets over the line, there may not be enough left in the kitty to go and sign Caicedo.

Arsenal’s hunt for new midfielders is certainly an intriguing sub-plot in what is shaping up to be a very exciting transfer window.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

