‘I am now convinced’: ESPN pundit tears into Arsenal man and says he’s now believing his own hype

Shaka Hislop has not held back in his criticism of Mikel Arteta over his treatment of Aaron Ramsdale, and claimed that he has now alienated the Arsenal goalkeeper with his decision at the weekend.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN after the Gunners boss admitted that he regretted not previously substituting his goalkeeper midway through games.

Mikel Arteta made the significant call of dropping Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya at the weekend. Of course, Raya getting his chance had always been on the cards given his quality. But few would have anticipated that it would come in the Premier League before Ramsdale has had a chance to make a real mistake.

The arrival of David Raya in the summer shows that Arteta has not been entirely happy with his goalkeeper options for some time. But his comments at the weekend provided an insight into what Arteta really thinks about his choices between the sticks.

Arteta suggested after the win over Everton – in comments reported by The Times – that he regretted not substituting his goalkeeper on a couple of occasions in the past. And he hinted that he would now be prepared to make that call.

Hislop however, hit out at the Arsenal boss over his treatment of Ramsdale.

“I am thoroughly confused by what Mikel Arteta is trying to get at,” he told ESPN. “I don’t understand anything about what he’s saying, about the suggestion. So the reason that you drew two games is because you didn’t change your goalkeeper on 60 and 85 minutes respectively in two games at some point over the last three and a half years? It comes down to the goalkeeper?

“Listen, as bad ideas go, this is right up there. I don’t think I’ve heard a worse idea in football. I’m not sure whether it’s bad to suggest it or it’s bad to think it, or it’s worse to say it out loud.

“I think what he’s done there, and I’ve been saying this from the get-go, is he’s now certainly alienated Aaron Ramsdale. I’ve been saying all along, if David Raya is your number one, say that.

“Mikel Arteta has come in for a lot of praise, particularly over the last 12 months. And I am now convinced that he is believing his own hype.”

Huge gamble taken

Much will depend on what Ramsdale makes of Arteta’s stance. If he is happy with not being the undisputed number one, and potentially coming on or going off in games, then it could be a masterstroke.

However, this is so different to anything any other Premier League boss has done. So it is not going to be easy for Ramsdale or Raya to adjust to what Arteta is looking to do.

If it works, Arteta will deserve a lot of credit. But it really does feel like an unnecessary roll of the dice from the Gunners boss right now.