‘I am not getting any younger’: Crystal Palace star eager to join one of the ‘biggest and best clubs’

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen was attracting interest this summer and he has spoken out on his future and whether he would like to stay at the club.

There is a lot of good talent at Crystal Palace and Andersen is definitely one of the high-level centre-backs in the Premier League.

In the summer transfer window, the Danish international was reportedly attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle.

So far this season, Palace will be over the moon that they have managed to keep him as he has been very solid and also scored a crucial goal in the 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Andersen speaks out on Crystal Palace future

With the player being a key influence at the club and also 27 years-old, there will no doubt be hope that the Eagles can keep him for many years.

Speaking via Danish publication bold.dk, Andersen spoke about this summer and also where he sees his future. He said: “It is clear that there are always some considerations in the transfer window. It’s an exciting time, and there was a bit of back and forth, but nothing concrete. So I’m really just happy to be at Palace. We have a great team there, and I have a big role, so I’m looking forward to a good season.”

He was then asked what the future holds for him and he said: “It’s a super difficult question, I think, because it’s not something I’m in control of. It is clear that I would like to play in the biggest and best clubs in the world, but it is not always up to me what happens.”

“It is clear that I am now 27 years old, and if I am going to make a transfer, it should preferably be within the next few years, because I am not getting any younger either. If a club is going to pay some money for me, they should ideally be able to see some perspective in it.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Andersen is no doubt a player who could play at a club who battle in Europe and closer to the top of the division. Crystal Palace should be over the moon that they managed to sign him and Marc Guehi in 2021.

With such ability, it is no shock to see Andersen want to play at the highest level and if he continues like he has done this season then big clubs will definitely come calling.