‘I am gobsmacked’: BBC Sport pundit absolutely shocked by decision made on Chelsea star

Pundit Ashley Williams was absolutely shocked by a decision made around Chelsea star Raheem Sterling.

Despite Chelsea not having the greatest of starts this season, Sterling has been one of few shining lights. The player has been on top form, scoring some goals and picking up assists as well.

Despite this, Sterling was not involved in the England squad as Gareth Southgate didn’t pick him and Williams was shocked by the decision.

There are a lot of great attackers in the England squad and Sterling sadly made way for other options. Something Chelsea fans would have been surprised with.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ashley Williams on Raheem Sterling

With the 2024 European Championships, the next couple of international breaks are absolutely vital for players.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Williams spoke about Sterling missing out during this international break. He said: “I am gobsmacked Raheem Sterling isn’t in the squad. I look at it and think does an international manager go with players he trusts or go with players that are in form. Raheem Sterling fits both those categories.

“He has picked players who aren’t in form and I’m not sure what he is basing that on. You have to trust him but if you are Raheem Sterling, you are very disappointed.”

It is no shock to see Williams say this, but you could definitely argue it both ways. There are definitely players Southgate trusts, including Sterling, but with the season only a few games in when the squad was picked, you cannot really base too much on form at this current time.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

If Sterling can keep up his good form this season then no doubt he will be involved in the next England squad in October.

For now though, he has to wait and bide his time and hopefully he has the mentality and mindset to not be frustrated by Southgate’s recent decision.