It may be transfer deadline day, but some clubs are already planning their business for next summer.

Indeed, for some teams, long-term planning is the key for success, and one team that certainly fits into that category is Arsenal.

The Gunners are always thinking ahead, and next summer they may well be in the market for a new striker.

Indeed, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, the Gunners are already weighing up a move for a new number nine next summer with Ivan Toney apparently on the club’s radar.

Arsenal already discussing Toney move

Mokbel shared what he knows about the striker.

“I totally agree with what you are saying there. I think Gabriel Jesus is a fantastic player, but I truly believe that if Ivan Toney was at Arsenal today they would probably win the Premier League this season. I think he’s that good. I also understand those overtures over a possible deal next summer have already taken place and Ivan Toney is certainly on Arsenal’s radar,” Mokbel said.

Imagine

The idea of Ivan Toney joining this Arsenal side is scary.

The Gunners are already one of the most frightening attacking outlets in the Premier League, and if they add Toney to their ranks, they’ll be even stronger.

As much as we love Gabriel Jesus, it has to be said that he’s not that natural of a finisher, but, Toney, on the other hand, is lethal in front of goal as well as being brilliant in the build-up.

This would be a brilliant signing if Arsenal get it done next year.