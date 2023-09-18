‘I ain’t going to take that back’: Michail Antonio has just spoken on Richarlison again after his Spurs goal

Michail Antonio has become a bit of a villain in the eyes of Tottenham fans after his comments on Richarlison a while ago.

Antonio had previously mocked Richarlison for taking his shirt off after getting a late equaliser that was later ruined by Diogo Jota’s even later winner.

And Antonio has been speaking about Richarlison again today on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Speaking on the pod, Antonio got onto the subject of Richarlison getting his goal against Sheffield United.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And rather than lay into him, the West Ham forward admitted he was happy for the Brazilian, albeit he stands by saying he should keep his shirt on when celebrating.

“My boy. My boy Richy, Richarlison, come off the bench, one assist, one goal. You know, I am happy for him. At the end of the day, I said something the other day and everyone’s still talking about it, even though it was about six months ago. Even though I said it, I said he’s a quality player,” Antonio said.

“I always said he’s quality. But maybe he shouldn’t take his top off, I ain’t going to take that back. But he’s come off the bench, got his goal, after coming back from Brazil and saying he needs therapy. Maybe that goal can be his therapy on the pitch for him, so I’m happy for him.”

Richarlison will now be hoping for more chances under Ange Postecoglou as he looks to prove he can be the man to replace Harry Kane.

Strikers respect for each other

Antonio will know what it’s like to be going through a rough patch in front of goal so it’s quite nice of him here to bring up Richarlison.

There is an element of joking around that’s probably been taken out of context here but Antonio seems a legitimate guy and his comments here are good.

Sure, he’s sticking by his comments on the shirt going off. But in the main, he’s supporting a fellow striker and that’s great to see.