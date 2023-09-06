Who is the best player in the world?

For years that question was so easy to answer. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were undoubtedly the two best footballers on the planet for over a decade, and you couldn’t go wrong with either answer.

However, as Messi and Ronaldo’s careers wind down, there are other contenders for the throne coming to the fore.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are all among the best players on the planet, but according to Eamon Dunphy, speaking on his podcast, the best player in the world currently plays for Liverpool.

Indeed, when speaking about Mohamed Salah’s potential move to Saudi Arabia, Dunphy stated that he thinks the Egyptian is genuinely the best player on the planet right now.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Salah the world’s best

Dunphy gave his verdict on the attacker.

“I don’t think he’s replaceable. I actually think he’s the best player in the world at the moment. He makes goals, he made one the other week with that killer goal that won the match. Nunez has really come good too after a tough enough start for a striker,” Dunphy said.

“I think it would be the end of this Liverpool team and the end of Klopp if he was to go.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Up there

Who the best player in the world is will always be a hotly debated topic, but no matter who you lean towards, you have to acknowledge that Salah is in the conversation.

Indeed, the winger has been performing at the highest of levels for so long now, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down either.

Salah is genuinely world class, and while the likes of Mbappe and Haaland will have something to say about it, it’s not outrageous to say that the Egyptian is the best player on the planet right now.