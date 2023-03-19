Hutchison backs 'amazing' 36-year-old for Tottenham manager's job











Don Hutchison has told ESPN that the way Vincent Kompany handled himself after Burnley’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City made him think that he would be an ideal option for Tottenham Hotspur amid doubts over Antonio Conte’s future.

For many, Conte is past the point of no return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs only have a top-four spot to fight for this season. And the wheels seemed to edge closer to falling off entirely after their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Italian did not hold back in his press conference after Tottenham threw away a two-goal lead. It was explosive to say the least. And it is going to be fascinating to see how the Spurs hierarchy respond.

Hutchinson thinks Kompany would be ideal for Tottenham

Conte’s future has been under the microscope for a little while now. His contract expires in the summer. And it feels, from the outside, that a parting of the ways is on the cards.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A number of names have been linked with the post. And few coaches are doing a more impressive job in England right now than Kompany, with the Clarets closing in on an immediate return to the Premier League.

Of course, their latest game did not go to plan, with Manchester City putting six past them in the FA Cup. But Hutchison was extremely impressed by the way the Belgian conducted himself.

“Listening to that interview that Nedum did with Vincent Kompany, and everything that Vincent Kompany was saying, how he said it felt like pure class to me,” he told ESPN.

“And that’s the type of manager, along with Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, I think Tottenham should be going for. Vincent Kompany was amazing, just been beaten 6-0 and he comes out and says: ‘well, we’re first in the Championship, 21st in English football, we’re humble, we’ve got to know our place. But if the players want to play at the very top level, there’s a lot of work for them to do’. That’s everything you want to hear, I think, as a fan.”

Burnley boss surely unlikely to leave before the summer

For many, the international break is the perfect time for Tottenham to make a change.

There are some impressive managers on the market. The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are out of work right now.

It would be a shock if Kompany was interested in leaving at this point. So Spurs would surely have to consider someone like Ryan Mason until the end of the season if they decide to sack Conte and go after Kompany.