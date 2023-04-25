'Humiliation': Pundit says he’s finding it really tough to watch £22m Tottenham player nowadays











Eamon Dunphy has been discussing Tottenham after their embarrassing loss to Newcastle United at the weekend, and he says that he finds it very difficult to watch two Spurs players these days.

Despite the fact that the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic were the worst performers at the weekend, Dunphy stated that he finds it most difficult to watch Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son at the moment, stating that it’s tough to see them working so hard on a weekly basis only for the rest of the team to let them down.

Speaking on his podcast, Dunphy stated that he’s finding it more difficult than ever to watch players like Son and Kane work so hard to such little effect.

Hard to watch

Dunphy spoke about the England captain and Spurs’ £22m striker.

“That match was a humiliation for Spurs, and it’s hard to look at players like Harry Kane and Son as well, the two of them with how hard they work week-in, week-out. Kane scored again in that game, but he really does need to get out of that club, it’s a dump,” Dunphy said.

Sad to see

Dunphy is spot on, it is really sad to see players of this ability on the wrong end of this kind of result.

Of course, both players have had their roles to play in Spurs’ decline this season, but you’d be hard pressed to find a football fan in the country who thinks that Son and Kane deserve this.

These two have been Spurs’ greatest servants in modern memory, but they’ve not won a single trophy with the club and now they’re being embarrassed in this fashion.

As Dunphy says, it’s really hard to watch these two in this team at the moment.

