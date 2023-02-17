'Huge respect': Mikel Arteta says man who left Arsenal in 2019 is 'very good'











Mikel Arteta has delivered verdict on his Arsenal predecessor Unai Emery before facing him and Aston Villa tomorrow.

Emery was sacked by the Gunners in 2019 and replaced by Arteta, who was taking his first managerial job at the time.

The Gunners have had to keep faith with Arteta but he is coming good now, guiding the Gunners to a title challenge.

Their title hopes are faltering somewhat lately and now they have to get past a man who has unfinished business with Gunners.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta praises Unai Emery before Arsenal face Aston Villa

Asked about Emery at his pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “He will always put up a very difficult test.

“He’s a very good manager and I have huge respect for what he’s done in every club and the success that he’d had.

“Villa Park is a very difficult place to go, that’s for sure.

“We knew that we would be playing within that timeframe, and that’s not an excuse.”

Club statement: Unai Emery — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2019

Emery will likely want to show Arsenal what they are missing out on and may well relish the chance to put another dent in his former employers’ title hopes.

The Spaniard has improved Villa since taking over from Steven Gerrard, offering greater defensive structure and a counter-attacking threat.

He has also had all week to come up with a plan to stop the Gunners, who have a tight turnaround after Wednesday night’s loss to Manchester City.

This could be an awkward game but getting through it with a win would bring confidence back to Arsenal, who need to ensure their current blip does not go on much longer.