‘Huge profile’: Some people in Germany genuinely can’t believe what Klopp is trying to do at Liverpool – journalist

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jorg Schmadtke as their new Sporting Director has been met with raised eyebrows back in Germany.

According to Raphael Honigstein, some in Germany truly can’t believe that Schmadtke could end up at Liverpool, with many believing that Schmadtke is way too old-school to work with a forward-thinking club like Liverpool.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Honigstein shared what the sentiment is in Germany about this rumour as Klopp looks to bring in his new Sporting Director.

Germans shocked by Schmadtke move

Honigstein shared what he’s hearing from Germany.

“He’s hugely experienced, but he’s known for having a huge profile that is comically bad-tempered, I think it was an act and a persona, but that explains why some people in Germany were incredulous when they heard that Schmadtke would be considered for the Sporting Director job at Liverpool because he’s seen as quite old-school and as a traditionalist, which we don’t associate with Liverpool. Klopp has seen something in him that he likes and I’m sure it was his suggestion,” Honigstein said.

Time will tell

This isn’t the first time that Jurgen Klopp has made a surprising decision at Liverpool, and more often than not, he gets it right.

Of course, only time will tell whether or not Schmadtke will be a hit for Liverpool or not, but Klopp has enough credit in the bank for any of his decisions to be trusted.

Those in Germany will know more about Schmadtke than we will, that’s for sure, but it’s fair to say that there won’t be many people who know what Liverpool need more than Jurgen Klopp does.

Trust in Klopp and he won’t steer Liverpool too far wrong.

